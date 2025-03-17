South Korea’s K-Movie Entertainment is to handle international sales of Thai horror Our House and is introducing the upcoming feature to buyers at Filmart.

It marks just the third non-Korean title to be handled by the Seoul-based firm after animation Synchronize and live-action horror Operation Undead.

The story centres on a successful sales executive and his pregnant wife who find their dream home. But after moving in, strange occurrences begin to happen, while a mysterious connection between the husband and the house next door emerges.

The screenplay is based on a true story that was first told on The Ghost Radio, a horror podcast with more than 8 million listeners.

It is co-directed by Kongkiat Komesiri (aka Kome), who is known for the Khun Pan trilogy, Operation Undead and Netflix feature Bangkok Breaking: Heaven And Hell. Actor Nophand Boonyai makes his feature directorial debut alongside Kome.

It is produced by Shinesaeng Ad.Venture, which previously distributed hits 4 Kings and its sequel as well as The Cursed Land.

Shooting is due to begin in April ahead of a planned release later in 2025.

Also on K-Movie’s slate is romantic drama Midnight Sun, directed by Cho Young-jun and starring Jung Ji-so (Parasite); and sci-fi Seeking The King, directed by Won Shin-yeon (The Battle: Roar To Victory) with a cast that includes Koo Kyo-hwan (D.P.), Yoo Jae-myung, Girls’ Generation star Seohyun and US actor Eric Roberts.