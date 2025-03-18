South Korea’s LYD is to handle international sales of upcoming Japanese drama On Summer Sand as it continues to expand its slate of non-Korean films.

The company, known for handling hit K-drama series including Mr. Queen and My Love From The Star, has also invested in the production and will handle non-theatrical distribution in Japan.

Prolific actor Joe Odagiri stars in the adaptation of an award-winning play of the same name by Masataka Matsuda.

Set in Nagasaki, Odagiri plays an unemployed man named Koura who is dealing with the loss of his four-year-old son and separation from his wife. After Koura’s sister arrives unexpectedly and leaves her 17-year-old daughter in his care, the two form a bond as the teenager begins to understand his loss.

The ensemble cast also includes Akari Takaishi, Takako Matsu and Hikari Mitsushima.

It is directed by Shinya Tamada, whose drama I Am What I Am screened at Hong Kong International Film Festival in 2023 and Lust In A Karaoke Box played Tokyo in 2018. He also directed a stage version of On Summer Sand.

Producer is Naoki Kai, known for work with the late Shinji Aoyama on titles such as Sad Vacation, which screened in Venice Horizons in 2007, and Locarno 2013 award-winner The Backwater. Odagiri is also a co-producer on the film.

Produced by Tokyo-based Stylejam, distributor Asmik Ace is set to release the film theatrically in Japan on July 4.

It follows a move late last year by LYD to move into sales and distribution of non-Korean features, which has included horror Hell Is Other People, which it released in Japanese cinemas on November 15, and romantic drama Hold Me, which it opened in Japan on February 7.

“As LYD refines its approach in the Japanese market, its focus remains on production, investment, and bringing compelling Asian cinema not only to Japan but to audiences worldwide,” said a company statement.