South Korea’s Redice Entertainment has expanded into international film sales and will deliver its debut slate of titles at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin next month.

The Seoul-based company, known for creating popular webtoon Solo Leveling, has previously focused on distribution and investment but has been increasing its international ambitions over the past year.

At the EFM, it will unveil a sales slate led by crime drama Sister and horror thriller Killing Time.

Sister follows the harrowing journey of an undocumented immigrant who, desperate to secure funds for her ill sister’s surgery, resorts to planning an abduction. Marking the feature directorial debut of Jin Sung-moon, it stars Jung Zi-so of Parasite, Lee Soo-hyuk from Pipeline and Cha Joo-young of Netflix series The Glory. Director Jin previously won the Sonje Award at Busan in 2019 with short Hello.

Killing Time centres on a YouTuber crew’s quest for viral fame and how their plans for sensationalist content take a dark turn when mysterious figures make a dangerous proposal. Directed by Jang Jun-yeop of 2018 drama After Spring, the film stars Ryu Hye-young (The Mayor) and Nam Yun-su (TV’s Love In The Big City).

Both films are in post-production and set for release later this year.

Also on Redice’s EFM roster is It’s Okay!, Samakdo, Veranda, and The Go To Restaurant, all in post-production.

The Go To Restaurant is a comedy-mystery developed by The Roundup series star Don Lee. Featuring SNL Korea and Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Joo Hyun-young, the film follows a woman’s return to her hometown to solve the sudden disappearance of her mother.

Last year, Redice set its sights on the international market by investing in Thai horror The Cursed Land, a project from Neramitnung Film, which premiered at Rotterdam.