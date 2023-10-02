Chilean private investment fund Screen Capital has activated its second $20m fund, Screen Two, to support Latin American projects including Guillermo Rocamora’s eight-part series Amia, and an untitled feature co-produced by Mexico’s Alazraki Films and Chile’s 7395 Media.

Amia is produced by Israel’s Dori Media Productions and Cimarrón Cine, the Argentina and Uruguay-based company recently acquired by the Spanish film and TV group Mediapro.

Screen Two is also backing an international feature to be shot in Italy and New York this month of which no further details were available.

Screen Capital was founded in 2020 by former Chile Film Commissioner Joyce Zylberberg and the former head of Chile’s Development Fund Tatiana Emden to provide tools for Latin American companies to grow the region’s entertainment sector. As well as supporting film and TV, the fund looks to invest in the production of video games, augmented reality, and intellectual property licensing.

The first fund, Screen One, was launched in 2020 and invested in projects including Michael Franco’s Venice title Memory.

“Ours is a disruptive model because it allows you to break with the classical one involving the distributor/exhibitor or platform, which finances and takes also your IP,” suggested Zylberberg.

Emden added: “Our model allows to be able to negotiate with big streamers and studios, putting private capital and equity on the table, and above all, protecting the producers’ intellectual property to keep exploiting it.”

There are no budget caps. The Fund invests an equity share of which the average amount is $1m per project.

“We want to work alongside companies with a positive impact path both culturally and economically,” said investment committee president Ralph Haiek, formerly president of Argentinian film body INCAA. “We want to work with producers whose films or series are developed locally and capture a global interest. We give priority to Chilean and Latin American companies open to building ambitious alliances,”