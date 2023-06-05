Curzon has picked up UK and Ireland rights to Leo Leigh’s debut feature, Sweet Sue, from HanWay Films.

UK filmmaker Leigh is a cinematographer and photographer whose work includes documentaries Beautiful Liverpool and Swansea Love Story. He has also written and directed shorts including Bifa-nominated Mother and Channel 4-commissioned Sometimes Chinese.

Sweet Sue is a comedy drama starring Maggie O’Neill, whose credits include the UK’s Shameless. She plays a woman who finds herself back on the dating scene. She meets a mysterious biker at her brother’s funeral, however as their relationship blossoms, she becomes at odds with the biker’s social media influencer son. Peaky Blinders’ Tony Pitts and Screen Star of Tomorrow 2022 Harry Trevaldwyn also star.

Sweet Sue is a Somesuch, SUMS Film & Media production for BBC Film. It is produced by Scott O’Donnell, Andy Brunskill and Tim Nash.

Curzon managing director Louisa Dent said: “With Sweet Sue, Leo Leigh has conjured a hilarious collection of scurrilous characters, casting a sideways but compassionate eye on the eccentricity lurking at the margins of English society.”