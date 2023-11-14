France’s Les Arcs Film Festival has unveiled the 18 European feature film projects that will be presented in the 15th edition of its Co-production Village, running December 16-19 in the French Alps.

The showcase aims to connect projects in various stages of development with co-producers, sales agents, distributors and other co-financing partners. This year’s roster boasts a 50-50 gender parity, with nine projects from female filmmakers and nine from male directors. 10 are first fiction features and five are second films, representing 15 different countries.

All the projects will compete for the ArteKino International Award worth €6,000. Organisers said 36% of the 269 submissions were directed by women.

This year’s selection includes prolific UK filmmaker Michael Caton-Jones’ The Big Sheep, produced by the UK’s Braintrust and based on a French novel The Incredible Story Of The Sheep Who Saved A School inspired by true events about locals on an imaginary tiny island in Brittany who enroll a sheep as a pupil to save their school from closure.

Dutch filmmaker Emma Westenberg returns with her second feature Angels produced by The Netherlands’ Halal and Belgium’s De Wereldvrede.

Slovakian filmmaker Michal Blasko will attend with his second feature, coming-of-age drama Cowgirl, produced by Slovakia’s nutprodukcia and Czech Republic’s nutprodukce. Blasko’s drama Victim is Slovakia’s submission for best international feature at the upcoming Oscars and debuted at Horizons in Venice before playing in Contemporary World Cinema at Toronto.

Lithuanian director Irma Pužauskaitė, whose first feature The 9th Step premieres at Tallin International Film Festival this week, will attend with her follow-up film Hold Me Closer, produced by Lithuania’s Smart Casual.

Norwegian director Anders Emblem, whose A Human Position made its rounds on the festival circuit last year, will present with Also A Life, produced by Norway’s Staer.

Bosnian-Dutch filmmaker Ena Sendijarević brings The Possessed, produced by The Netherlands’ Aventura. Sendijarević’s second feature Sweet Dreams competed at Locarno this year where it won two prizes after her debut feature Take Me Somewhere Nice won the special jury award at Rotterdam and the top prize at Sarajevo Film Festival. The film is also part of Les Arcs’ festival’s 2023 competition where it will compete alongside eight other features for the festival’s top prize la Flèche du Cristal (Crystal Arrow).

Les Arcs will honour Dutch Cinema throughout its festival and industry events and has selected three projects from The Netherlands for the co-production Village as well as a delegation of professionals from the country.

The Industry Village will once again host a series of conferences, meetings, workshops and masterclasses whose 2023 themes include tackling production issues in the AI era, mental health in cinema, focus on women in film with Le Lab Femmes de Cinema, and a case study of Venice-winning Hungarian film Explanation for Everything in addition to its always boisterous Music Village, gathering more than 100 professionals from music and film. Ruben Ostlund will be guest of honour and mentor first-time filmmakers at the parallel Les Arcs Talent Village.

Les Arcs Film Festival runs December 16-23.

The full list of Co-production Village projects:

A Friend (Fin)

Dir. Teppo Airaksinen

Prod. Tack Films

Also A Life (Nor)

Dir. Anders Emblem

Prod. STAER

Angels (Neth-Bel)

Dir. Emma Westenberg

Prod. Halal, De Wereldvrede

Bells of Kabul (Fr)

Dir. Chabname Zariab

Prod. Alta Rocca

Basarda (Sp)

Dir. Salvador Sunyer

Prod. Avalon

Cowgirl (Slovakia-Czach)

Dir. Michal Blasko

Prod. Nutprodukcia, nutprodukce

Hold Me Closer (Lithuania)

Dir. Irma Pužauskaitė

Prod. Smart Casual

Don’t Let Us Drown (Neth)

Dir. Emiel Sandkte

Prod. Room For Film

I Matter (Rom)

Dir. Alina Serban

Prod. Microfilm

Kingdom Of The Blind (Fr)

Dir. François Robic

Prod. Moderato

Shitballs (Ice)

Dir. Álfrún Örnólfsdóttir

Prod. Compass Films

One Can’t Invent The Ocean (Fr)

Dir. Ingrid Chikhaoui

Prod. Les Films Norfolk

I Won’t Die for Love (Sp)

Dir. Marta Matute

Prod. Solita Films

Sub (Swe-Den)

Dir. Peter Modestij

Prod. Hobab, Motor

The Big Sheep (UK)

Dir. Michael Caton-Jones

Prod. Braintrust

The Odyssey Of The Deep (Fr)

Dir. Jacques Loeuille

Prod. Météores Films

The Possessed (Neth)

Dir. Ena Sendijarević

Prod. Aventura

To See a Woman (Ger-Aus)

Dir. Manuela Bastian

Prod. Tellfilm GmbH, KGP Kranzelbinder Gabriele Produktion