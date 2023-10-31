Just in time for AFM, LevelK has boarded international sales for Checkered Ninja 3, the third film in the hit animation franchise.

The team is reunited from the first two films: Anders Matthesen (The Trouble With Terkel) and Thorbjørn Christoffersen (Ronal The Barbarian) directing from a screenplay by Anders Matthesen.

Producers are Trine Heidegaard and Anders Mastrup (The Incredible Story Of The Giant Pear) for Pop Up Production, A. Film Production and Sudoku.

Nordisk plans to release in Denmark in August 2025.

For the third installment, the story follows Alex as his interest in Ninja missions starts to wane – he’d rather spend time with his friends. Checkered Ninja feels overlooked until he finds a way to help Alex in conflicted relationships with his schoolfriends.

The Checkered Ninja franchise was created by Danish comedian and actor Anders Matthesen who wrote the books on which the films are based. The first two films were released in 2018 and 2021 and set box-office records in Denmark and selling to more than 100+ territories internationally.

Backers include The Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film Distribution and The Estonian Film Institute.