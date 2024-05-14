Liam Neeson has signed on to star in the action thriller Hotel Tehran with Rocket Science launching Cannes sales.

Guy Moshe will direct and co-wrote the screenplay with Mark Bacci based on an original idea by former CIA operative Bazzel Baz. Plot details remain under wraps.

Production is due to commence in late summer.

Neeson joins previously announced Zachary Levi on the project, on which Rocket Science, Oakhurst Entertainment, Astral Future and Dreamtime Films handle global distribution.

Astral Future’s Matthew G. Zamias, Oakhurst’s Marina Grasic, Wendy Sweetmore of Dreamtime Films, and Moshe are producing.

Baz serves as executive producer with Astral Future’s Harel Kodesh, Justin C. Oberman, and Arbel Kodesh.

Moshe directed the action thriller Bunraku starring Josh Hartnett, genre-bender LX 2048, and the drama Holly with Ron Livingston.