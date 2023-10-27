Lionsgate International will launch AFM sales next week on Now You See Me 3 with Ruben Fleischer directing and Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Morgan Freeman reprising their roles.

Michael Lesslie (Assassin’s Creed, Macbeth) is writing the current draft of the screenplay to the latest entry in the crime mystery franchise centred on illusions and globe-trotting heists led by new and returning Horsemen.

Alex Kurtzman and Bobby Cohen are once again producing. Fleischer’s feature credits include Venom, Uncharted, and Zombieland, and he produced an episode of The Good Doctor this year.

The Now You See Me franchise launched in 2013 and has been a popular title with cinema-goers around the world, earning close to $700m.

As reported on Screen earlier today, the slate includes survival thriller Above The Below with Idris Elba making his second directorial outing, as co-director in this case alongside Martin Owen.

Lionsgate International head Helen Lee Kim and her team will also introduce sales on the Highlander reboot, with Henry Cavill on board to play the lead and John Wick franchise’s Chad Stahelski directing.

The market roster includes the thriller Sunflower, which marks the feature directorial debut of Lovecraft Country and Underground creator Misha Green.

Jurnee Smollett and Isabel May will star as two captives who attempt to escape a deranged college professor on a remote sunflower farm. Lionsgate is fast-tracking the production for a Q1 2024 start.