EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has lined up key territory buyers for Hurry Up Tomorrow, the psychological thriller that marks the lead acting debut of The Weeknd alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan that will open in the US on May 16 day-and-date with most international markets.

Trey Edward Shults’ feature will release through Lionsgate in North America and the UK, while distribution partners include Village Roadshow for Australia & New Zealand, Wild Bunch for Germany, IDC for Latin America, and Metropolitan in France.

Launching in more than 65 international markets, Hurry Up Tomorrow centres on an insomniac musician whose world is turned upside-down when he meets a mysterious stranger. The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye plays a version of himself, and wrote music for the film.

The Weeknd’s Manic Phase and Reza Fahim are producing alongside the late Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss. Executive producers are Ortega, Shults, Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, and Harrison Huffman.

The release coincides with The Weeknd’s album Hurry Up Tomorrow and tour and concludes an artistic trilogy that began with After Hours and Dawn FM. The Canadian performer flew into CinemaCon earlier this month to promote the film.

Shults’ directing credits include It Comes At Night, Waves, and Krisha. Ortega stars in current release Death Of A Unicorn and her credits include Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and the show Wednesday. Keoghan has starred in films like Saltburn and Bird, and was recently announced as Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’s upcoming Beatles biopics.