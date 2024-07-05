Lisa Nandy has been appointed UK secretary of state for culture, media and sport by new Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Nandy is member of parliament for Wigan, a position she has held since 2010. Prior to yesterday’s UK general election, she was shadow cabinet minister for international development and has previously held shadow cabinet roles in housing, foreign and commonwealth affairs, and energy and climate change.

Nandy replaces former Conservative MP Lucy Frazer in the role. Frazer lost her seat in the July 4 general election as did shadow culture secretary Thangham Debbonaire, who would have been the likely culture secretary in the Labour administration.

The secretary of state for culture, media and sport is responsible for overall strategy and policy across the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, including allocating grant-in-aid funding for the British Film Institute (BFI).

Thirteen different MPs held the position across the Conservatives’ 14 years in office, an increase in frequency from the previous Labour government, which appointed five different culture secretaries from 1997 to 2010.