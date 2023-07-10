Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård is to be honoured at next month’s Locarno Film Festival (August 2-12), where he will receive the Leopard Club award.

Skarsgård will be attending the Swiss festival to present What Remains, the feature he stars in alongside his son Gustaf Skarsgård, directed by Ran Huang and co-written by Megan Everett-Skarsgard, wife of honouree Skarsgård.

His career started at an early age, in Swedish children’s TV series Bombi Bitt, back in 1968. Feature credits include five films with Lars von Trier, such as Cannes jury prize winner Breaking The Waves, and five films with Hans Petter Moland, including Kraftidioten (In Order of Disappearance). He’s had starring roles in Hollywood blockbusters including Pirates Of The Caribbean and Mamma Mia! films, Marvel’s Thor and Avengers series, as well as Dune. Television credits include HBO series Chernobyl and Disney+ Star Wars spin-off Andor, on which the second season has just wrapped.

Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, said: “Stellan Skarsgård belongs to the tradition of European actors who have distinguished themselves between auteur cinema and Hollywood. Endowed with a very powerful stage charisma, he has been able to make every role he has played unforgettable. Capable of reinventing his character according to the needs of the director and the script, he was able to inject his personality into films that were extremely different from each other.

”A central figure in the cinema of recent decades, the Locarno Film Festival is proud to present the Leopard Club Award to an actor of such absolute value and with such an extremely important filmography as Stellan Skarsgård.”