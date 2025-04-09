The Locarno Film Festival’s industry programme Locarno Pro is launching the Locarno Investment Community, a new initiative that aims to connect independent film financiers with the European film industry.

The inaugural edition of the initiative, which takes place from August 7-10, will involve film financiers in industry events and networking opportunities and give them access to the Festival’s programme.

The programme has been designed in collaboration with Oxbelly, a European nonprofit based in Greece that that holds a year-round initiative for US film investors and philanthropists interested in learning about and engaging in financing in the European co-production market.

The Locarno Investment Community will welcome both experienced funders and newcomers eager to support independent cinema.

Markus Duffner, Director of Locarno Pro said: “The initiative’s long-term vision is to attract a cohort of film funders from the U.S., Europe, and Switzerland, ensuring sustained engagement and investment in independent filmmaking.”