On the eve of Cannes Paris-based Loco Films has acquired international sales rights to Joanna Arnow’s Directors’ Fortnight selection The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed.

Arnow stars in the comedy as Ann, a morose New Yorker in her 30s who feels the years have passed by quickly in her long-term casual BDSM relationship, low-level corporate job, and quarrelsome Jewish family.

As Ann begins to feel increasingly alienated, she wrestles with herself and her relationships. Scott Cohen (Gilmore Girls), Babak Tafti (Billions, Succession), and Alysia Reiner (Fig, Orange Is The New Black) round out the key cast.

The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed will get its world premiere on Friday (May 19) and marks the narrative feature directing and writing debut of Brooklyn-based Arnow, who also edited the film, and whose Bad At Dancing won the Berlinale Silver Bear jury prize for short film in 2015.

The Florida Project and Red Rocket director Sean Baker is among the executive producers on the feature from Magnetic Labs, Ravenser Odd and Nice Dissolve, and Pierce Varous and Graham Swon served as producers.

In a statement to Screen Loco Films head of sales and acquisitions Arnaud Godart said, “We are thrilled to work with Joanna Arnow on her subversive and daring first feature. It is a unique film full of poesy and candid radicalism.”

Production and sales outfit Loco Films’ previous titles include Luàna Bajrami’s 2021 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight entry The Hill Where Lionesses Roar; Levon Koguashvili’s 2021 Karlovy Vary selection and Tribeca award winner Brighton 4th; and Ivan Ostrochovsky’s 2021 Berlinale entry Servants.