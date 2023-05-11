Screen profiles all the films in the Cannes Film Festival’s Official Selection and parallel sections.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival was the first since 2019 that was both a fully physical event, and one held in the traditional May slot — essentially turning the page on the pandemic, and back to business as usual.
Ruben Östlund’s Triangle Of Sadness scooped the Palme d’Or from Vincent Lindon’s jury — helping set the film on its journey to three Oscar nominations for best picture, director and original screenplay. Fellow best picture nominee Elvis also launched on the Croisette last year, as did a raft of entries that went on to dominate the international feature film Oscar shortlist, including eventual nominees Close and EO.
This year’s Official Selection is heavy on big-name auteurs including former double Palme d’Or winner Ken Loach (who won for I, Daniel Blake and The Wind That Shakes The Barley) as well as Wim Wenders, Nanni Moretti, Hirokazu Kore-eda and Nuri Bilge Ceylan — who respectively scooped Cannes’ top prize for Paris,Texas, The Son’s Room, Shoplifters and Winter Sleep. These past winners will compete against mainstream names such as Wes Anderson and Todd Haynes, as well as major festival talents including Alice Rohrwacher, Jessica Hausner and Catherine Breillat. Seven of the 21 Competition titles are directed by women so, since this is an all-time record for Cannes, we note the gradual progress being made towards gender parity.
This year’s red carpet will capture global attention — the Out of Competition programme alone promises the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and The Weeknd — assuming they are all available to step up for the cameras.
Anderson’s Asteroid City and Karim Aïnouz’s historical drama Firebrand lead the A-list actor charge among Competition titles, with the likes of Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson in the former, and Alicia Vikander and Jude Law in the latter — and Haynes’ May December brings Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore to the party. Cate Blanchett produces and appears in Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy, selected for Un Certain Regard.
Despite the number of veteran auteurs in Competition, Cannes delegate general Thierry Frémaux insists this is “a festival of discovery”. Cannes newcomers include French-Senegalese filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy (the sole debut feature director vying for the Palme d’Or, with her Banel & Adama) and also — surprisingly a Cannes virgin —Jonathan Glazer, who brings Holocaust drama The Zone Of Interest. Below, we preview these and the 98 other titles selected for the main sections of Cannes — our essential guide for festival attendees and non-attendees alike.
Competition
- About Dry Grasses (Nuri Bilge Ceylan)
- Anatomy Of A Fall (Justine Triet)
- Asteroid City (Wes Anderson)
- Banel & Adama (Ramata-Toulaye Sy)
- Black Flies (Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire)
- A Brighter Tomorrow (Nanni Moretti)
- La Chimera (Alice Rohrwacher)
- Club Zero (Jessica Hausner)
- Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki)
- Firebrand (Karim Aïnouz)
- Four Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania)
- Homecoming (Catherine Corsini)
- Kidnapped (Marco Bellocchio)
- Last Summer (Catherine Breillat)
- May December (Todd Haynes)
- Monster (Hirokazu Kore-eda)
- The Old Oak (Ken Loach)
- Perfect Days (Wim Wenders)
- The Pot Au Feu (Tran Anh Hung)
- Youth (Spring) (Wang Bing)
- The Zone Of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)
Out of Competition
- Abbé Pierre — A Century Of Devotion (Frédéric Tellier)
- Cobweb (Kim Jee-woon)
- Elemental (Peter Sohn)
- The Idol (Sam Levinson)
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (James Mangold)
- Jeanne Du Barry (Maïwenn)
- Killers Of The Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese)
Cannes Premiere
- Along Came Love (Katell Quillévéré)
- Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe (Martin Provost)
- Close Your Eyes (Victor Erice)
- Eureka (Lisandro Alonso)
- Just The Two Of Us (Valérie Donzelli)
- Kubi (Takeshi Kitano)
- Lost In The Night (Amat Escalante)
Un Certain Regard
- All To Play For (Delphine Deloget)
- The Animal Kingdom (Thomas Cailley)
- The Breaking Ice (Anthony Chen)
- The Buriti Flower (Joao Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora)
- The Delinquents (Rodrigo Moreno)
- Goodbye Julia (Mohamed Kordofani)
- Hopeless (Kim Chang-hoon)
- Hounds (Kamal Lazraq)
- How To Have Sex (Molly Manning Walker)
- If Only I Could Hibernate (Zoljargal Purevdash)
- The Mother Of All Lies (Asmae El Moudir)
- The Nature Of Love (Monia Chokri)
- The New Boy (Warwick Thornton)
- Omen (Baloji)
- Only The River Flows (Wei Shujun)
- Rosalie (Stéphanie Di Giusto)
- Salem (Jean-Bernard Marlin)
- The Settlers (Felipe Galvez)
- Strangers By Night (Alex Lutz)
- Terrestrial Verses (Ali Asgari, Alireza Khatami)
Midnight Screenings
- Acid (Just Philippot)
- Hypnotic (Robert Rodriguez)
- Kennedy (Anurag Kashyap)
- The Kings Of Algiers (Elias Belkeddar)
- Project Silence (Kim Tae-gon)
Special Screenings
- Anselm (Wim Wenders)
- Bread And Roses (Sahra Mani)
- The Daughters Of Fire (Pedro Costa)
- Little Girl Blue (Mona Achache)
- Man In Black (Wang Bing)
- Marguerite’s Theorem (Anna Novion)
- Occupied City (Steve McQueen)
- Pictures Of Ghosts (Kleber Mendonca Filho)
- Strange Way Of Life (Pedro Almodovar)
Directors’ Fortnight
- Abraham’s Valley (Manoel de Oliveira)
- Agra (Kanu Behl)
- Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Elene Naveriani)
- The Book Of Solutions (Michel Gondry)
- Conann (Bertrand Mandico)
- Creatura (Elena Martin Gimeno)
- Deserts (Faouzi Bensaïdi)
- The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed (Joanna Arnow)
- The Goldman Case (Cédric Kahn)
- Grace (Ilya Povolotsky)
- In Flames (Zarrar Kahn)
- In Our Day (Hong Sangsoo)
- Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell (Pham Thien An)
- Legua (Filipa Reis, Joao Miller Guerra)
- Mambar Pierrette (Rosine Mbakam)
- The Other Laurens (Claude Schmitz)
- A Prince (Pierre Creton)
- Riddle Of Fire (Weston Razooli)
- A Song Sung Blue (Geng Zihan)
- The Sweet East (Sean Price Williams)
Critics’ Week
- Ama Gloria (Marie Amachoukeli)
- The (Ex)perience Of Love (Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni)
- Inshallah A Boy (Amjad Al Rasheed)
- It’s Raining In The House (Paloma Sermon-Daï)
- Lost Country (Vladimir Perisic)
- No Love Lost (Erwan Le Duc)
- Power Alley (Lillah Halla)
- The Rapture (Iris Kaltenbäck)
- Sleep (Jason Yu)
- Tiger Stripes (Amanda Nell Eu)
- Vincent Must Die (Stéphan Castang)
Profiles by Nikki Baughan, Ellie Calnan, Dani Clarke, Ben Dalton, Charles Gant, Elaine Guerini, Jeremy Kay, Rebecca Leffler, Wendy Mitchell, Jean Noh, Jonathan Romney, Michael Rosser, Mona Tabbara, Silvia Wong
