Over the next five years, £9.5bn of investment in London is expected to be generated as a result of Film London’s support for film, TV and animation production, according to figures released by the organisation this morning.

This investment would add an additional £1bn GVA (gross value added) for London over the same five-year period, leading to 2028-2029.

The release of the figures coincided with Film London’s 20th anniversary, celebrated with an event at London’s The Standard Hotel.

The event was attended by UK industry representatives including Barbara Broccoli, Andy Harries, Daniel Battsek, producer Stephen Woolley, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and BFI CEO Ben Roberts.

Film London aims to continue its offering for the capital’s screen industry over the next two decades through programmes such as the Production Finance Market, which has helped find financing for titles including Boiling Point; and the Equal Access Network, which has created over 1,000 job opportunities since its launch in 2018.

“By making it easier for filmmakers to shoot here and nurturing the next generation of diverse talent, Film London has helped to attract significant investment from across the globe over the last 20 years,” said Khan in a recorded video.

“As today’s figures and 20-year landmark demonstrate, Film London punches far above its weight in terms of impact,” said Film London chairman Battsek. “Crucially, Film London’s work and vision is always anchored in talent. Whether the vivid creativity of its Artists Moving Image Network, the impressive Equal Access Network schemes like Breaking the Glass Ceiling, or the boundary-pushing work of their Talent Development and Production, Film London is constantly innovating to stay relevant, raising the profile of areas otherwise under the radar.”

“These latest investment impact figures demonstrate the huge value of our screen industries to London and the UK’s economic health and social well-being,” said Film London chief executive Adrian Wootton. “They underline the ongoing impact and relevance of Film London as the capital’s screen agency, supporting and growing film, TV, animation and video games sectors in London. But chiefly, they reflect the collaborative effort, vision and innovative spirit that characterises Film London.”