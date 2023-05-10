UK talent agency Loop Talent has expanded its representation remit with a new slate of line producers, production managers and first assistant directors, while building on its growing list of intimacy co-ordinators, and bringing on Nikki Molloy and Zoe Martin as lead agents for the new departments.

Loop Talent was founded by Lucy Price in 2020. It is an agency that focuses on representation of UK heads of department and crew.

Prior to joining Loop, Molloy was an assistant director on film and high-end TV productions including The Personal History Of David Copperfield; Goodbye Christopher Robin; and Apple TV+ series Trying.

Martin has previously worked as a producer and has held positions at ITV Studios and Channel 4.

The growing slate of talent repped by Loop includes: line producers Alexandra Breede; intimacy coordinators Abigail ‘Abi’ Kessel, Haley Muraleedharan and Rufai ‘Roo’ Ajala; 1st assistant director Sam Roffey; and production managers, Joanna Osborn and Christian Rigg.