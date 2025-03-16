South Korea’s Showbox is to launch road trip adventure The First Trip at Filmart, which will reunite the director and star of box office hit Love Reset.

Director Nam Dae-joong will begin shooting this month with actor Kang Ha-neul, who led romantic comedy Love Reset – one of the biggest films at the Korea box office in 2023 and the highest-grossing Korean film in Vietnam that same year.

Kang was more recently seen in Squid Game season 2, which is the third most-watched show ever on Netflix after the first season of the hit Korean series and Wednesday.

The First Ride (working title) centres on a group of childhood friends who set off on a long-awaited journey to Thailand, only to find themselves caught in a wild ride of chaotic mishaps and absurd misadventures.

It is produced by Brainshower and TH Story. World sales are handled by Showbox, which will introduce the project to international buyers in Hong Kong this week.

Director Nam is also known for 2019 comedy Homme Fatale and 2016’s The Last Ride.