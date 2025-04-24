EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based sales company Lucky Number has taken on international sales for Italian director Francesco Sossai’s debut feature The Last One For The Road, which will world premiere in Un Certain Regard at Cannes next month.

The Italy-Germany co-production is about two broke, bar-hopping fiftysomethings who meet a shy and aimless architecture student. Together, the three men embark on a chaotic road trip through the Venetian plains where bad advice, hangovers and unexpected friendship shake up the young man’s future plans for life and love.

The Last One For The Road is produced by Marta Donzelli and Gregorio Paonessa for Italy’s Vivo film with Rai Cinema, as a co-production with Philipp Kreuzer for Germany’s Maze Pictures and Cecilia Trautvetter.

Lucky Number founders Ola Byszuk, Olivier Barbier and Lenny Porte cite the film’s “bold, counter-current spirit and raw portrayal of male vulnerability”.

They explain: “Its offbeat characters and unromantic vision of Italy – all empty piazzas and roadside diners – carry the dry wit of Kaurismäki. Blending humour and melancholy, it’s a quietly powerful, character-driven story that resonates deeply.”

After officially launching its inaugural slate at February’s EFM, Lucky Number will head to its first Cannes market with a bolstered lineup that includes Thierry Machado’s family adventure Pipaluk: The Girl Who Raced The Wind, set to shoot later this year, Annemarie Jacir’s Palestine 36 starring Jeremy Irons and Hiam Abbass which is in post, and a promo-reel for David Roux’s psychological drama Mrs (La Femme De) starring Mélanie Thierry, Éric Caravaca, Jérémie Renier and Arnaud Valois, also in post.

Lucky Number will also be talking to buyers about Gabriel Mascaro’s Berlin prize winner The Blue Trail and Frédéric Hambalek’s What Marielle Knows which will receive its North American premiere at Tribeca Film Festival.