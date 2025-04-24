Asghar Farhadi is set to direct the French-language Parallel Tales in Paris later this year, with a cast led by Isabelle Huppert, Virginie Efira, Vincent Cassel, Pierre Niney and Adam Bessa.

Bessa was named a Screen Arab Star of Tomorrow in 2022. Catherine Deneuve is also set to star.

The film is being produced by Alexandre Mallet-Guy’s Memento Production in France with Andrea Occhipinti’s Lucky Red in Italy, and Andre Logie’s Panache Productions and Gaetan David’s La Compagnie Cinematographique in Belgium.

Anonymous Content will co-produce the film from the US.

Charades is handling international sales and will introduce the film to buyers at Cannes next month.

It is the fifth collaboration between Farhadi and Memento Production after The Past; Oscar-winner The Salesman; Everybody Knows; and A Hero, the latter three of which won awards at Cannes.

Executive producers are Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte, Pierre Mazars, Yousra Filali, Stefano Massenzi, Chadwick Prichard, Krzysztof Piesiewicz, Maciej Musial and Lila Yacoub.