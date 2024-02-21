Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont will preside over this year’s Queer Palm jury at Cannes.

The director won the award himself in 2015 with his debut feature Girl as well as picking up the Camera d’Or. His second feature Close was nominated when it premiered at the festival in 2022 and went on to win the grand prix.

As previously announced, Dhont will mentor the inaugural Queer Palm Lab later this year where five young filmmakers participate in a year-long residency with their first queer feature film. Applications open next month.

Last year, the Queer Palm was presented to Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster while other past recipients include Todd Haynes Carol and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.

Presiding over the main competition jury is Greta Gerwig who becomes the first American female director to do so.

The Queer Palm was first set up in 2010 and in 2022 launched a separate award for short films. Any title playing in Cannes which addresses LGBTQ+ themes is eligible.