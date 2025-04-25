EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based sales company Luxbox will handle global sales for Japanese filmmaker Yuiga Danzuka’s family drama Brand New Landscape which will have its world premiere at Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes.

The debut feature follows two siblings navigating the ever-changing landscape of Tokyo haunted by the absence of their mother until the return of their estranged father, a renowned architect, gives the family one last chance to reconcile.

It is produced by Japan’s Siglo with associate producer Lesplos Entertainment. The cast includes Kodai Kurosaki, Kenichi Endo, Haruka Igawa and Mai Kiryu.

Luxbox’s head of international sales Jennyfer Gautier said: “We are proud to accompany a new emergent talent – one of the youngest Japanese directors to have a film selected at Cannes – in his first exciting adventure. Yuiga Danzuka perfectly intertwines the shifting dynamics of the city with the evolving relationships within a family, capturing both the personal and urban transformation with great fluidity.”

She added: “Brand New Landscape is a stunning debut and a deeply sensitive portrait of family and memory, set against the vibrant pulse of Tokyo.”

Danzuka said: “I’m thrilled that we’ll be unveiling Brand New Landscape at Directors’ Fortnight. I can say with full confidence that this reward is the result of working all together with our amazing cast and crew.”