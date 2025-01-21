Paris-based Luxbox has acquired Romanian writer-director Radu Jude’s Kontinental ’25, about a woman’s attempts to soothe her conscience when a homeless man she was attempting to evict commits suicide.

It will world premiere in competition at the Berlin International Film Festival next month.

The film, whose title is inspired by Roberto Rossellini’s Europe ’51, is produced by Romania’s Saga Film with Brazil’s RT Features, Switzerland’s Bord Cadre films, the UK’s Sovereign Films, and Luxembourg’s Paul Thiltges Distributions.

Luxbox, fresh off a strong festival and awards season run for Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, will launch sales at the European Film Market in all territories excluding the co-production territories of Romania, Brazil, Luxembourg, Latvia, UK-Ireland and Switzerland.

“Kontinental ’25 is both timely and timeless, skillfully exploring human morality through an incisively funny social satire, with just the right touch of absurdity,” said Luxbox CEO Fiorella Moretti and head of international sales Jennyfer Gautier in a statement.

Jude won Berlin’s Golden Bear in 2021for Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn and the Silver Bear for best director in 2015 for Aferim. His most recent film was Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World which debuted at the Locarno Film Festival in 2023.

He is now in post-production on Dracula, his second film for 2025.

