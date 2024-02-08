Berlin-based sales agency M-Appeal has inked multiple key deals on Romina Tamburello and Federico Actis’ Argentinian title Vera And The Pleasure Of Others.

Capelight Pictures has acquired the film for North America, Germany, German-speaking Switzerland and Austria. The German company expanded to US and UK distribution in 2019, and has previously released films including Parasite, Dogman and Talk To Me.

Further deals include At Entertainment for Japan,and Scene & Sound (PoongKyung SoRi) for South Korea.

Vera And The Pleasure Of Others had its world premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in November, going on to win the best direction award at Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina later that month.

The film is produced by Santiago King of Argentina’s Pez Cine, with support from Argentina’s National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA).

The story follows the eponymous 17-year-old girl, who begins renting out her apartment to teenagers looking for a place to have sex.

Steffen Gerlach, Capelight Pictures CEO, described the film as “an exciting fresh coming-of-age film that celebrates discovery and desire in a sweet and artistic way”; while Hiroaki Fujishima, director of AT Entertainment, said, “the universal theme of adolescent self-discovery and self-exploration will be of much interest for Japanese audiences.”

M-Appeal will continue sales on the film at the European Film Market in Berlin; the company’s other titles include Dag Johan Haugerud’s Panorama entry Sex; and Felipe Sholl’s Streets Of Gloria.