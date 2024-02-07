A24 and Celine Song, the director and Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Past Lives, are reuniting on The Materialists, which A24 is believed to be introducing to EFM buyers in Berlin next week.

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal are rumoured to be in talks to star in the project.

A24 did not reveal plot points however it understood the project is a New York-set romantic comedy involving a matchmaker, a wealthy man, and a former lover.

Song will write, direct and produce alongside Past Lives partners David Hinojosa of 2AM, and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films.

A24 will handle the global release of The Materialists.

Past Lives is in contention for two Oscars (best film and original screenplay for Song), and three Baftas (best actor for Teo Yoo, screenplay for Song, and film not in the English language).

The romantic drama has grossed more than $10m at the North American box office and more than $22m worldwide.