Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein drama Maestro will screen as the Spotlight Gala at the 61st New York Film Festival at David Geffen Hall on October 2.

The likely awards contender, backed by Netflix, will receive its North American premiere following the world premiere in Venice.

Cooper directed the feature and stars as the celebrated conductor, composer, and musician Bernstein opposite Carey Mulligan as his wife Felicia.

“Maestro is a bravura achievement for its director and star, a work of conviction and imagination that does justice to the brilliance and complexity of its subject,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director, New York Film Festival.

Maestro will open in select cinemas on November 22 and debut on Netflix on December 20.

The complete Spotlight line-up will be announced later this week. NYFF runs September 29–October 15.