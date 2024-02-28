Magnify, formerly Magnolia Pictures International, has announced multiple territories out of EFM on Veni Vidi Vici, the provocative Sundance premiere from Austrian filmmakers Daniel Hoesl And Julia Niemann.

Deals have closed in France (L’atelier d’Images), Central and Eastern Europe (HBO Europe), Poland (Aurora), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Pilot), former Yugoslavia (Five Star Distribution), Middle East (Gulf), Taiwan (Joinstar), and airlines (Spafax).

Magnify’s SVP of global sales, Lorna Lee Torres and director of global sales Austin Kennedy negotiated the deals and are considering offers on Germany, Japan and other territories.

Satire Veni Vidi Vici premiered in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic section and went on to screen at Rotterdam. It centres on the billionaire Maynard family and their children’s almost perfect life without consequences.

Hoesl and Niemann explore the extremities of the wealthy elite and reveal the ramifications of an unchecked system, despite journalistic evidence or legal proof.

The film stars Laurence Rupp (Barbarians), Ursina Lardi (Lore, The White Ribbon), Dominik Warta (The Trouble With Being Born), and newcomer Olivia Goschler.

Ulrich Seidl, Whose The Devil’s Bath finished Berlin as the joint leader on Screen’s jury grid and who also produced Goodnight Mommy, produced Veni Vidi Vici through Ulrich Seidl Filmproduktion.

Separately, Magnify announced in Berlin it had acquired global sales rights to Rafael Manuel’s Philippines-set feature Filipiñana, the feature adaptation of his 2020 Berlinale Silver Bear-winning short.

Film4 developed the project and will serve as executive producer and co-finance. Production is scheduled to commence this spring.