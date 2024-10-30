Maika Monroe is reteaming with Watcher director Chloe Okuno on the feminist horror film Brides, which FilmNation and UTA Independent Film Group are launching at AFM.

Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing the 1960’s, Italy-set tale, which is in pre-production and scheduled to start shooting in spring 2025.

Fresh off the independent horror smash Longlegs, Monroe will star in the feminist take on the Dracula myth as Sally Bishop, who travels with her husband to a remote villa in the wake of Sally’s nervous breakdown.

The villa’s owner, a mysterious count, takes a peculiar interest in Sally. However he gets more than he bargained for when Sally’s feminist chaos is added to his perfect, violent Eden of vampire brides.

“Brides is set to redefine the horror genre with Chloe Okuno’s unique blend of feminist themes and gory visuals,” said Bregman, whose credits include Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and In The Heights. “The script is dynamic and unsettling in all the best ways. Chloe always brings such dread and complexity to her characters, and we can’t wait to work with her and Maika to bring Sally to life… or to undeath as the case may be.”

FilmNation handles international sales and UTA represents worldwide.

Okuno broke out with her feature debut Watcher, which premiered at Sundance in 2022 and went on to play SXSW, Melbourne, and Sundance Film Festival London. She also wrote and directed the horror short film SLUT and the “Storm Drain” segment of the V/H/S/94 anthology series.

Monroe got her breakthrough starring in David Robert Mitchell’s 2014 Cannes Critics’ Week selection It Follows, and will reprise her role as Jay Height in They Follow for Mitchell and Neon. She recently wrapped production on In Cold Light, and is currently in production on period fantasy 100 Nights Of Hero, directed by Julia Jackman, and is set to star in 20th Century Studios’ adaptation of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle directed by Michelle Garza Cervera.

Longlegs, in which she starred opposite Nicolas Cage for Osgood Perkins, grossed more than $100m worldwide over the summer.

FilmNation’s recent sales title Anora from Sean Baker won this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or and is currently in release in North America, as is Edward Berger’s Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and Isabella Rossellini. Coming soon is Pablo Larrain’s Maria starring Angelina Jolie.