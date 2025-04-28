EXCLUSIVE: Maisie Williams-produced Nora’s Ark and Jeanie Finlay-directed All Rivers Spill – Spill All Rivers are among the five development-stage projects that have been selected to receive £20,000 each from the Ffilm Cymru Wales-backed Climate Stories Fund.

The £100,000 fund is a collaboration between Welsh film agency Ffilm Cymru Wales and strategic investment programme Media Cymru, and launched in December 2024. It is designed to support the development of climate stories for feature films, documentaries and immersive experiences.

Nora’s Ark is a feature film set in a near-future world, amid a last-minute plan to save the Earth from environmental collapse, from actor and producer Maisie Williams and Lowri Roberts’s Somerset and north Wales-based production company, Rapt Pictures.

All Rivers Spill – Spill All Rivers is an extended reality documentary directed by Your Fat Friend filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, set in Finlay’s native Teesside coast and produced by Joanna Wright of Tiny City, a north Wales-based company.

Ceri (working title) is a fictionalised drama that explores young people’s lived experiences about climate change and the future, filmed on drones, video games, smartphones, surveillance and doorbell cameras. Billingham was Bafta-nominated for best debut for his 2018 Locarno premiere Ray & Liz.

Writer, director and producer Gavin Porter’s Who Gives a F**k About Polar Bears is a feature documentary examining the intersections between class and climate, and sharing climate stories from a working-class perspective.

Earth Speaks, directed by Ashley Leung and produced by Remi Bumstead of Tiny House Creatives, focuses on indigenous communities that have witnessed, documented and adapted to environmental change, from all over the world.

The selected filmmakers are taking part in a four-month research and development programme, running from now until August 2025.