Chong Keat-aun’s historical epic Snow In Midsummer leads the nominations for the 60th Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan, scoring nine nods including best film and best director.
Lin Chun-yang’s SARS drama Eye Of The Storm and Cheng Wei-hao’s ghost comedy Marry My Dead Body are close behind with eight nominations apiece.
Each will compete in the best film category along with Stonewalling by husband-and-wife team Huang Ji from mainland China and Ryuji Otsuka from Japan, and Time Still Turns The Pages, the feature debut of Hong Kong director Nick Cheuk.
Malaysian director Chong of Snow In Midsummer and Huang and Otsuka of Stonewalling are also vying for the best director prize. Both films premiered in Venice Days this year and last year respectively. Further contenders for best director are Cheng of Marry My Dead Body, Hsiao Ya-chuan of Old Fox and Hong Kong director Wong Ching-po of Taiwanese production The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon.
The latter two films each secured seven nominations alongside Malaysian title Abang Adik and Trouble Girl.
Marry My Dead Body, the highest grossing local film at this year’s Taiwanese box office to date, scored two best actor nominations, with both Hsu Kuang-han and Austin Lin on the list. Competing with them are Wu Kang-ren for Abang Adik, Wang Po-chieh for Eye Of The Storm and Ethan Juan for The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon.
The best actress category is equally competitive with veteran actress Monica Lu of Day Off and mainland Chinese actress Hu Ling of Carp Leaping Over Dragon’s Gate facing off against a younger generation of talents. They include 12-year-old Audrey Lin of Trouble Girl, the youngest best actress nominee in Golden Horse Awards’ history, Chung Suet-ying of The Lyricist Wannabe and Jennifer Yu of In Broad Daylight, both from Hong Kong.
The best new director race includes Cheuk whose Time Still Turns the Pages is also up for best film; Malaysian director Jin Ong whose Abang Adik which earned multiple awards in Fribourg and Udine; actor-turned-director Lee Hong-chi whose Love Is a Gun recently won the Lion of the Future Award at Venice; Alan from China whose This Woman won a special jury award at Visions du Reel; and fellow Chinese filmmaker Sun Jie with The Mountain Is Coming.
This year’s nominated films represent a more geographically diversified selection with productions and nominees from not just Taiwan, but also an increasing number from Malaysia, Hong Kong and even mainland China. Some 552 submissions were received, including 78 narrative feature films, two animated features and 58 documentary features.
The nominations were announced today by Wen Tien-hsiang, CEO of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, and Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong, winner of best actor at last year’s Golden Horse Awards. Taiwanese director Ang Lee serves as jury president.
All nominated films will play at the Golden Horse Film Festival, which is set to open with Snow In Midsummer and Be With Me on November 9.
The 60th Golden Horse Awards ceremony will take place on November 25 at National Dr Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei City.
Golden Horse Awards nominations 2023
Best Narrative Feature
- Stonewalling
- Marry My Dead Body
- Time Still Turns The Pages
- Eye Of The Storm
- Snow In Midsummer
Best Director
- HUANG Ji, Ryuji OTSUKA, Stonewalling
- CHENG Wei-hao, Marry My Dead Body
- HSIAO Ya-chuan, Old Fox
- CHONG Keat-aun, Snow In Midsummer
- WONG Ching-po, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon
Best New Director
- Alan, This Woman
- Jin ONG, Abang Adik
- Nick CHEUK, Time Still Turns The Pages
- LEE Hong-chi, Love Is A Gun
- SUN Jie, The Mountain Is Coming
Best Leading Actor
- HSU Kuang-han, Marry My Dead Body
- Austin LIN, Marry My Dead Body
- WU Kang-ren, Abang Adik
- WANG Po-chieh, Eye Of The Storm
- Ethan JUAN, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon
Best Leading Actress
- HU Ling, Carp Leaping Over Dragon’s Gate
- Audrey LIN, Trouble Girl
- CHUNG Suet-ying, The Lyricist Wannabe
- Monica LU, Day Off
- Jennifer YU, In Broad Daylight
Best Supporting Actor
- Jack TAN, Abang Adik
- Sean WONG Tsz-lok, Time Still Turns The Pages
- Akio CHEN, Old Fox
- FU Meng-po, Day Off
- Bowie LAM, In Broad Daylight
Best Supporting Actress
- Eugenie LIU, Old Fox
- CHEN Yi-han, Trouble Girl
- Wan Fang, Snow In Midsummer
- Beatrice FANG, Day Off
- Rachel LEUNG, In Broad Daylight
Best New Performer
- TAN Kim-wang, Abang Adik
- Daniel HONG, Miss Shampoo
- Travis HU, A Boy And A Girl
- TSE Wing-yan, Fly Me To The Moon
- YEH Hsiao-fei, Who’ll Stop The Rain
Best Original Screenplay
- YAN Xiaolin, Carp Leaping Over Dragon’s Gate
- HUANG Ji, Ryuji OTSUKA, Stonewalling
- Nick CHEUK, Time Still Turns The Pages
- CHIN Chia-hua, Trouble Girl
- SUN Jie, The Mountain Is Coming
Best Adapted Screenplay
- WU Chin-jung, CHENG Wei-hao, Marry My Dead Body
- WONG Yee-lam, The Lyricist Wannabe
- CHONG Keat-aun, Snow In Midsummer
- CHUK Tsz-yin, Fly Me To The Moon
Best Cinematography
- Kartik VIJAY, Abang Adik
- Jake POLLOCK, Eye Of The Storm
- HSU Chih-chun, Snow In Midsummer
- YU Jing-pin, Fish Memories
- CHEN Chi-wen, Who’ll Stop The Rain
Best Visual Effects
- TU Wei-ting, Trouble Girl
- ArChin YEN, Eye Of The Storm
- LIN Chi-feng, Bala LIN, LIU Jia-Xuan, Aben LEE, The Bridge Curse: Ritual
- Tomi KUO, Hulk CHEN, Gareth WANG, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon
Best Art Direction
- WANG Chih-cheng, YOU Li-wen, Old Fox
- HUANG Mei-ching, CHENG Chia-cheng, Trouble Girl
- HUANG Mei-ching, TU Shuo-feng, Eye Of The Storm
- WU Jo-yun, Miss Shampoo
- Albert POON Yick-sum, Kate TSE, In Broad Daylight
Best Makeup & Costume Design
- Elaine NG, Abang Adik
- WANG Chih-cheng, Shirley KAO, Old Fox
- Elaine NG, Snow In Midsummer
- Karen YIP, HSIAO Pai-chen, LIU Hsien-chia, Miss Shampoo
- Albert POON Yick-sum, CHAN Hau-sin, In Broad Daylight
Best Action Choreography
- CHIU Li-wei, Tony WANG, Pigsy
- HUNG Shih-hao, Marry My Dead Body
- HUNG Shih-hao, Miss Shampoo
- WU Jun-xi, The Bridge Curse: Ritual
- HUNG Shih-hao, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon
Best Film Editing
- LIAO Ching-sung, OTSUKA Ryuji, Stonewalling
- CHEN Chun-hung, Marry My Dead Body
- Keith CHAN Hiu-chun, Nick CHEUK, Time Still Turns The Pages
- SHIEH Meng-ju, Eye Of The Storm
- WONG Ching-po, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon
Best Sound Effects
- Sidney HU, LI Chun-yi, Trouble Girl
- Book CHIEN, SUN Sy-yuan, TANG Hsiang-chu, Eye Of The Storm
- TU Duu-chih, WU Shu-yao, CHEN Kuan-ting, Snow In Midsummer
- TU Duu-chih, HUANG Yuan-tse, A Boy And A Girl
- Book CHIEN, CHEN Jia-li, YANG Jia-shen, TANG Hsiang-chu. The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon
Best Original Film Score
- Chris HOU, Old Fox
- Thomas FOGUENNE, Trouble Girl
- LU Luming, Eye Of The Storm
- YII Kah-hoe, CHONG Keat-aun, Snow In Midsummer
- LU Luming, LIN Hsiao-chin, LIN Sih-yu, Baobu Badulu, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon
Best Original Film Song
- “Untitled”, Marry My Dead Body
- “A Walk to Remember”, Abang Adik
- “Fledgling”, Old Fox
- “May Threnody”, Snow in Midsummer
- “The Usual”, Day Off
Best Documentary Feature
- Elegies (dir. Ann HUI)
- Where (dir. TSAI Ming-liang)
- Free Beats: The Musical Journey Of Chen Ming Chang (dir. LIN Cheng-sheng)
- The Clinic (dir. Midi Z)
- Youth (Spring) (dir. WANG Bing)
Best Animated Feature
- Pigsy (dir. CHIU Li-wei)
Best Live Action Short Film
- Reclaim My Summer (dir. CHEN Hao-wei)
- Boys On The Bridge (dir. ZHANG Bu-yi)
- Al Niente (dir. LAM Lo)
- Before The Box Gets Emptied (dir. HO Sze-wai)
- The Stag (dir. An CHU)
Best Documentary Short Film
- The Memo (dir. Badlands Film Group)
- Of Dreams In The Dream Of Another Mirror (dir. ZHU Yunyi)
- Hearing From The Dolphin (dir. ZHANG Hong-jie)
- Eviction And Beyond (dir. LIU Ren-feng)
- Girl Of Wind (dir. YUEN Nanhsi)
Best Animated Short Film
- The Egret River (dir. LIU Wan-ling)
- Ever-Changing Clouds, Like My Ever-Changing Life (dir. CHEN Qiang)
- Monsoon Blue (dirs. Ellis CHAN Ka-yin, WONG Hiu-kit)
- Ghost Of The Dark Path (dir. Fish WANG)
- Braided (dir. ZHANG Chenxi)
Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year
- LIN Shih-ken
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Brigitte LIN
- CHEN Kun-hou
