Chong Keat-aun’s historical epic Snow In Midsummer leads the nominations for the 60th Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan, scoring nine nods including best film and best director.

Lin Chun-yang’s SARS drama Eye Of The Storm and Cheng Wei-hao’s ghost comedy Marry My Dead Body are close behind with eight nominations apiece.

Each will compete in the best film category along with Stonewalling by husband-and-wife team Huang Ji from mainland China and Ryuji Otsuka from Japan, and Time Still Turns The Pages, the feature debut of Hong Kong director Nick Cheuk.

Malaysian director Chong of Snow In Midsummer and Huang and Otsuka of Stonewalling are also vying for the best director prize. Both films premiered in Venice Days this year and last year respectively. Further contenders for best director are Cheng of Marry My Dead Body, Hsiao Ya-chuan of Old Fox and Hong Kong director Wong Ching-po of Taiwanese production The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon.

The latter two films each secured seven nominations alongside Malaysian title Abang Adik and Trouble Girl.

Marry My Dead Body, the highest grossing local film at this year’s Taiwanese box office to date, scored two best actor nominations, with both Hsu Kuang-han and Austin Lin on the list. Competing with them are Wu Kang-ren for Abang Adik, Wang Po-chieh for Eye Of The Storm and Ethan Juan for The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon.

The best actress category is equally competitive with veteran actress Monica Lu of Day Off and mainland Chinese actress Hu Ling of Carp Leaping Over Dragon’s Gate facing off against a younger generation of talents. They include 12-year-old Audrey Lin of Trouble Girl, the youngest best actress nominee in Golden Horse Awards’ history, Chung Suet-ying of The Lyricist Wannabe and Jennifer Yu of In Broad Daylight, both from Hong Kong.

The best new director race includes Cheuk whose Time Still Turns the Pages is also up for best film; Malaysian director Jin Ong whose Abang Adik which earned multiple awards in Fribourg and Udine; actor-turned-director Lee Hong-chi whose Love Is a Gun recently won the Lion of the Future Award at Venice; Alan from China whose This Woman won a special jury award at Visions du Reel; and fellow Chinese filmmaker Sun Jie with The Mountain Is Coming.

This year’s nominated films represent a more geographically diversified selection with productions and nominees from not just Taiwan, but also an increasing number from Malaysia, Hong Kong and even mainland China. Some 552 submissions were received, including 78 narrative feature films, two animated features and 58 documentary features.

The nominations were announced today by Wen Tien-hsiang, CEO of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, and Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong, winner of best actor at last year’s Golden Horse Awards. Taiwanese director Ang Lee serves as jury president.

All nominated films will play at the Golden Horse Film Festival, which is set to open with Snow In Midsummer and Be With Me on November 9.

The 60th Golden Horse Awards ceremony will take place on November 25 at National Dr Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei City.

Golden Horse Awards nominations 2023

Best Narrative Feature

Stonewalling

Marry My Dead Body

Time Still Turns The Pages

Eye Of The Storm

Snow In Midsummer

Best Director

HUANG Ji, Ryuji OTSUKA, Stonewalling

CHENG Wei-hao, Marry My Dead Body

HSIAO Ya-chuan, Old Fox

CHONG Keat-aun, Snow In Midsummer

WONG Ching-po, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon

Best New Director

Alan, This Woman

Jin ONG, Abang Adik

Nick CHEUK, Time Still Turns The Pages

LEE Hong-chi, Love Is A Gun

SUN Jie, The Mountain Is Coming

Best Leading Actor

HSU Kuang-han, Marry My Dead Body

Austin LIN, Marry My Dead Body

WU Kang-ren, Abang Adik

WANG Po-chieh, Eye Of The Storm

Ethan JUAN, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon

Best Leading Actress

HU Ling, Carp Leaping Over Dragon’s Gate

Audrey LIN, Trouble Girl

CHUNG Suet-ying, The Lyricist Wannabe

Monica LU, Day Off

Jennifer YU, In Broad Daylight

Best Supporting Actor

Jack TAN, Abang Adik

Sean WONG Tsz-lok, Time Still Turns The Pages

Akio CHEN, Old Fox

FU Meng-po, Day Off

Bowie LAM, In Broad Daylight

Best Supporting Actress

Eugenie LIU, Old Fox

CHEN Yi-han, Trouble Girl

Wan Fang, Snow In Midsummer

Beatrice FANG, Day Off

Rachel LEUNG, In Broad Daylight

Best New Performer

TAN Kim-wang, Abang Adik

Daniel HONG, Miss Shampoo

Travis HU, A Boy And A Girl

TSE Wing-yan, Fly Me To The Moon

YEH Hsiao-fei, Who’ll Stop The Rain

Best Original Screenplay

YAN Xiaolin, Carp Leaping Over Dragon’s Gate

HUANG Ji, Ryuji OTSUKA, Stonewalling

Nick CHEUK, Time Still Turns The Pages

CHIN Chia-hua, Trouble Girl

SUN Jie, The Mountain Is Coming

Best Adapted Screenplay

WU Chin-jung, CHENG Wei-hao, Marry My Dead Body

WONG Yee-lam, The Lyricist Wannabe

CHONG Keat-aun, Snow In Midsummer

CHUK Tsz-yin, Fly Me To The Moon

Best Cinematography

Kartik VIJAY, Abang Adik

Jake POLLOCK, Eye Of The Storm

HSU Chih-chun, Snow In Midsummer

YU Jing-pin, Fish Memories

CHEN Chi-wen, Who’ll Stop The Rain

Best Visual Effects

TU Wei-ting, Trouble Girl

ArChin YEN, Eye Of The Storm

LIN Chi-feng, Bala LIN, LIU Jia-Xuan, Aben LEE, The Bridge Curse: Ritual

Tomi KUO, Hulk CHEN, Gareth WANG, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon

Best Art Direction

WANG Chih-cheng, YOU Li-wen, Old Fox

HUANG Mei-ching, CHENG Chia-cheng, Trouble Girl

HUANG Mei-ching, TU Shuo-feng, Eye Of The Storm

WU Jo-yun, Miss Shampoo

Albert POON Yick-sum, Kate TSE, In Broad Daylight

Best Makeup & Costume Design

Elaine NG, Abang Adik

WANG Chih-cheng, Shirley KAO, Old Fox

Elaine NG, Snow In Midsummer

Karen YIP, HSIAO Pai-chen, LIU Hsien-chia, Miss Shampoo

Albert POON Yick-sum, CHAN Hau-sin, In Broad Daylight

Best Action Choreography

CHIU Li-wei, Tony WANG, Pigsy

HUNG Shih-hao, Marry My Dead Body

HUNG Shih-hao, Miss Shampoo

WU Jun-xi, The Bridge Curse: Ritual

HUNG Shih-hao, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon

Best Film Editing

LIAO Ching-sung, OTSUKA Ryuji, Stonewalling

CHEN Chun-hung, Marry My Dead Body

Keith CHAN Hiu-chun, Nick CHEUK, Time Still Turns The Pages

SHIEH Meng-ju, Eye Of The Storm

WONG Ching-po, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon

Best Sound Effects

Sidney HU, LI Chun-yi, Trouble Girl

Book CHIEN, SUN Sy-yuan, TANG Hsiang-chu, Eye Of The Storm

TU Duu-chih, WU Shu-yao, CHEN Kuan-ting, Snow In Midsummer

TU Duu-chih, HUANG Yuan-tse, A Boy And A Girl

Book CHIEN, CHEN Jia-li, YANG Jia-shen, TANG Hsiang-chu. The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon

Best Original Film Score

Chris HOU, Old Fox

Thomas FOGUENNE, Trouble Girl

LU Luming, Eye Of The Storm

YII Kah-hoe, CHONG Keat-aun, Snow In Midsummer

LU Luming, LIN Hsiao-chin, LIN Sih-yu, Baobu Badulu, The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon

Best Original Film Song

“Untitled”, Marry My Dead Body

“A Walk to Remember”, Abang Adik

“Fledgling”, Old Fox

“May Threnody”, Snow in Midsummer

“The Usual”, Day Off

Best Documentary Feature

Elegies (dir. Ann HUI)

Where (dir. TSAI Ming-liang)

Free Beats: The Musical Journey Of Chen Ming Chang (dir. LIN Cheng-sheng)

The Clinic (dir. Midi Z)

Youth (Spring) (dir. WANG Bing)

Best Animated Feature

Pigsy (dir. CHIU Li-wei)

Best Live Action Short Film

Reclaim My Summer (dir. CHEN Hao-wei)

Boys On The Bridge (dir. ZHANG Bu-yi)

Al Niente (dir. LAM Lo)

Before The Box Gets Emptied (dir. HO Sze-wai)

The Stag (dir. An CHU)

Best Documentary Short Film

The Memo (dir. Badlands Film Group)

Of Dreams In The Dream Of Another Mirror (dir. ZHU Yunyi)

Hearing From The Dolphin (dir. ZHANG Hong-jie)

Eviction And Beyond (dir. LIU Ren-feng)

Girl Of Wind (dir. YUEN Nanhsi)

Best Animated Short Film

The Egret River (dir. LIU Wan-ling)

Ever-Changing Clouds, Like My Ever-Changing Life (dir. CHEN Qiang)

Monsoon Blue (dirs. Ellis CHAN Ka-yin, WONG Hiu-kit)

Ghost Of The Dark Path (dir. Fish WANG)

Braided (dir. ZHANG Chenxi)

Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year

LIN Shih-ken

Lifetime Achievement Award