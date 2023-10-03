Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist heads the nominations for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, with nods in four categories including best film, best director, best screenplay and best cinematography.

The Japanese feature premiered at Venice where it picked up both the jury and Fipresci prize, and centres on a father and daughter in a rural village, whose peaceful lives are disrupted by proposals to build a camping site in their area.

Hamaguchi’s latest film, following Oscar-winner Drive My Car, was just ahead of China’s Snow Leopard by the late Tibetan director Pema Tseden, which secured three nominations including best film, best screenplay and best performance for actor Jinpa.

Scroll down for full list of nominations

A total of 32 films from 17 Asia Pacific countries are up for the awards, which will be presented during a ceremony on November 3 at Home of the Arts (HOTA) on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Films from Japan received 11 nominations and films from the People’s Republic of China received nine nods.

The nominees for best film are Evil Does Not Exist, Snow Leopard, Georgia’s Citizen Saint by Tinatin Kajrishvili, Japan’s Perfect Days by German filmmaker Wim Wenders and Kazakhstan’s Qas by Aisultan Seit.

As previously announced, Hong Kong filmmaker Clara Law will head the international jury for the 16th edition of the awards.

Ahead of the ceremony, the winner of the APSA Cultural Diversity Award has been named as Rapture (aka Rimdogittanga), directed by Dominic Megam Sangma. A rare co-production between India and China, this Garo-language story explores the politics of fear in a north-east Indian village, where the community fears kidnapping and the church prophesises a period of apocalyptic darkness. The film premiered at Locarno.

In addition, the APSA Young Cinema Award has gone to director Phạm Thien An for his feature debut Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, who won the Camera d’Or with the film at this year’s Cannes. The story follows a man who returns to his hometown, where he is haunted by past memories and desires. The award is given in partnership with Netpac (Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema) and Griffith Film School to recognise emerging talent from Asia Pacific region.

16th Asia Pacific Screen Awards nominations

Best Film

Citizen Saint (Geo-Fr-Bul)

Dir Tinatin Kajrishvili

Evil Does Not Exist (Japan)

Dir Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Perfect Days (Japan)

Dir Wim Wenders

Qas (Kazak)

Dir Aisultan Seit

Snow Leopard (China)

Dir Pema Tseden

Best Youth Film

Bauryna Salu (Kazak)

Dir Askhat Kuchinchirekov

Blueback (Australia)

Dir Robert Connolly

A House in Jerusalem (Pal-UK-Qatar-Neth-Ger)

Dir Muayad Alayan

Monster (Japan)

Dir Kore-eda Hirokazu

Tiger Stripes (Malay-Tai-Sing-Fr-Ger-Neth-Indo-Qatar)

Dir Amanda Nell Eu

Best Animated Film

Deep Sea (China)

Dir Tian Xiaopeng

The First Slam Dunk (Japan)

Dir Takehiko Inoue

Scarygirl (Australia)

Dir Ricard Cussó

Co-Dir Tania Vincent

The Siren (Fr-Ger-Lux-Bel)

Dir Sepideh Farsi

Suzume (Japan)

Dir Makoto Shinkai

Best Documentary Film

Against The Tide (India-Fr)

Dir Sarvnik Kaur

Beyond Utopia (US)

Dir Madeleine Gavin

Man In Black (Fr-US-UK)

Dir Wang Bing

Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV (US-Kor)

Dir Amanda Kim

To Kill A Tiger (Can)

Dir Nisha Pahuja

Best Director

Celine Song, Past Lives (Kor-US)

Past Lives (Kor-US) Darkhan Tulegenov, Brothers (Kazak)

Brothers (Kazak) Liang Ming, Carefree Days (China)

Carefree Days (China) Rima Das, Tora’s Husband (India)

Tora’s Husband (India) Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Evil Does Not Exist (Japan)

Best Screenplay

Anthony Shim, Riceboy Sleeps (Can-Kor)

Riceboy Sleeps (Can-Kor) Liang Ming, Carefree Days (China)

Carefree Days (China) Nicole Midori Woodford, Last Shadow At First Light (Sing-Jap-Slov-Phil-Indo)

Last Shadow At First Light (Sing-Jap-Slov-Phil-Indo) Pema Tseden, Snow Leopard (China)

Snow Leopard (China) Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Evil Does Not Exist (Japan)

Best Cinematography

Azamat Dulatov, Qas (Kazak)

Qas (Kazak) Hao Jiayue, A Song Sung Blue (China)

A Song Sung Blue (China) Kenneth Cyrus, Whispers of Fire & Water (India)

Whispers of Fire & Water (India) Krum Rodriguez, Citizen Saint (Geo-Fr-Bul)

Citizen Saint (Geo-Fr-Bul) Yoshio Kitagawa, Evil Does Not Exist (Japan))

Best Performance

Koji Yakusho, Perfect Days (Japan)

Perfect Days (Japan) Jinpa, Snow Leopard (China)

Snow Leopard (China) Mihaya Shirata, Last Shadow At First Light (Sing-Japan-Slov-Phil-Indo)

Last Shadow At First Light (Sing-Japan-Slov-Phil-Indo) Mouna Hawa, Inshallah A Boy (Jor-Fr-Saudi-Qatar)

Inshallah A Boy (Jor-Fr-Saudi-Qatar) Zhou Dongyu, The Breaking Ice (China)

Winners

Cultural Diversity Award

Rapture (India-China-Qatar-Switz-Neth)

Dir Dominic Megam Sangma

Young Cinema Award

Phạm Thiên Ân for Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Viet-Sing-Fr-Sp)