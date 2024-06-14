UK distributor Anime Limited and Germany’s Plaion Pictures have acquired UK, France, Italy and Germany rights to the catalogue of Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda.

Three titles have been newly acquired by the two companies: The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars and Wolf Children. Plaion Pictures has also picked up The Boy And The Beast for Germany and Italy.

The films join two further Hosoda titles on the slates of Anime and Plaion: Oscar-nominated Mirai, and his most recent film, 2021’s Belle.

The companies are working on a ‘World of Mamoru Hosoda’ theatrical season, releasing one of the newly-acquired films every month in cinemas, followed shortly by a home entertainment release. A date for the season is yet to be confirmed.

Charades represents international sales for Studio Chizu, the Japanese company run by Hosoda and producer Yuchiro Saito.

Anime Limited’s UK-Ireland releases include 2022’s One Piece Film: Red, which made a strong £844,883; and 2023’s Tunnel To Summer, The Exit Of Goodbyes.

Mirai was nominated for the best animated feature Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019.