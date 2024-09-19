Pablo Larrain’s Maria starring Angelina Jolie and Heretic featuring Hugh Grant as a villain will round out AFI Fest’s Red Carpet Premieres section at the Los Angeles festival.

Horror-thriller Heretic from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods premiered in Toronto and will receive its gala screening on October 24, while Maria Callas drama Maria, which premiered in Venice, will screen on October 26.

The complete Red Carpet Premieres section includes the world premieres of Music By John Williams, Robert Zemeckis’ Here, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2.

The festival also announced on Thursday that Venice Golden Lion winner The Room Next Door, Bird, The Fire Inside, I’m Still Here, Nightbitch, The Order, A Real Pain, The Summer Book and Unstoppable will be among the films featured in the Special Screenings section.

The festival will announce its full slate on October 1. AFI Fest runs October 23-7.