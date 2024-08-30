Studiocanal has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Maria starring Angelina Jolie, which debuted last night (August 29) in Venice Competition.

The film has also sold to Studiocanal for Germany and Poland, and France (ARP), Italy (01 Distribution), Latin America/Spain/Portugal/South Africa (Sun Distribution), Switzerland (Pathe), Benelux (The Searchers), Czech Republic (AQS), Greece (Faliro House), Israel (Lev), Middle East (Italia), Bulgaria/ Ex-Yugo (MCF), Ukraine (Green Light), Baltics (Acme) and Turkey (Bir).

Sales on Pablo Larraín’s intimate psychological portrait of the legendary soprano Maria Callas are handled by FilmNation Entertainment.



Netflix acquired US rights on Wednesday in a statement buy from new head of film Dan Lin that bolsters the streamer’s awards slate this season.

Maria depicts the life of Callas, including her performances, her love life, and her ill health towards the end of her days. Producers are Juan de Dios Larraín, Jonas Dornbach and Lorenzo Mieli. Fremantle Group financed the film. Production companies are The Apartment, Fabula, Komplizen and Fremantle.

Yesterday in Venice, Jolie revealed she was “frightened” of singing as Callas and did seven months of training for the role.