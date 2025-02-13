Former Edinburgh International Film Festival artistic director and Screen International chief film critic Mark Adams is to join the Mediterrane Film Festival for its third edition, taking place in Malta from June 21-29.

Adams joins as part of Mediterrane’s newly-installed leadership team, working as festival curator alongside festival director Ray Calleja.

Calleja and Adams take over from Teresa Cavina who was the festival’s artistic director for its second edition.

Calleja has directed cultural and national events in Malta, including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Opening Ceremony in 2015, Malta’s Presidency of the Council of the EU cultural programme in 2017, and he was artistic director for The Malta Special Olympics Invitational Games in 2022.

A film critic, programmer and festival consultant, Adams was artistic director of Edinburgh International Film Festival from 2015-19 and chief film critic for Screen International from 2010-15. Before that, he was director of cinema at London’s ICA and head of programming at the National Film Theatre (NFT). Adams has also served on juries at festivals including Sundance, Venice, and Toronto.