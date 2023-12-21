US filmmaker Martin Scorsese is to receive an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the 74rd Berlin International Film Festival (February 15-20).

The veteran director, producer and screenwriter will receive the award during a ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on February 20.

Scorsese’s association with the Berlinale began in 1981, when Raging Bull screened at the festival, while Cape Fear played in Competition in 1991. The festival screened Gangs Of New York in 2003 and again in 2010 as part of the Retrospective strand. His Rolling Stones concert film Shine A Light opened the Berlinale in 2008 and Shutter Island played out of competition in 2010.

The world’s first exhibition on the director was also shown by the Deutsche Kinemathek in the first half of 2013 and The 50 Year Argument, co-directed by Scorsese and David Tedeschi, was presented as a work in progress in 2014.

His latest feature, Killers of the Flower Moon, was recently voted the best film of 2023 by the National Board of Review in the US and is hotly tipped for the upcoming awards season. Scorsese previously won the Oscar for best director in 2008 with The Departed.

In a joint statement, Berlinale co-directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said: “For anyone who considers cinema as the art of shaping a story in such a way that is both completely personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unmatched role model. His films have accompanied our history as spectators and human beings, his characters have lived and grown within us, his view of history and mankind has helped us to understand and question who we are and where we come from.”

Scorsese is also committed to historical film heritage, supporting the restoration and distribution of classic films through The Film Foundation.