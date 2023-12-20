Johan Renck’s Spaceman starring Adam Sandler and Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo starring Hunter Schafer are to receive their world premieres at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival (February 15-25).

The festival has revealed a raft of titles set to premiere in its Berlinale Special strand as well as in its Generation competition and Forum Expanded sections.

The seven newly announced titles in Berlinale Special also includes Jula von Heinz’s Treasure, starring Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry; David and Nathan Zellner’s Sasquatch Sunset with Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg; Atom Eogyan’s Seven Veils, starring Amanda Seyfried; Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo’s Italian drama Dostoevsky; and Tsai Ming-liang’s Taiwan-US documentary Abiding Nowhere.

The world premiere of Spaceman will take place ahead of its release on Netflix on March 1. It will mark the first visit to the Berlinale for Sandler, who stars as an astronaut that attempts to save his marriage while on a solitary mission through the solar system with the help on a mysterious creature, voiced by Paul Dano. Swedish director Renck is known for directing HBO miniseries Chernobyl.

Cuckoo is a horror that stars Schafer (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes) as a teenager who moves with her family to a resort where things are not what they seem. The cast also includes Dan Stevens, previously at Berlin in 2021 with Maria Scrader’s Competition title I’m Your Man, and Jessica Henwick. German filmmaker Singer previously made feature debut Luz, which screened at the Berlinale in 2018. The feature was financed by US outfit Neon.

Treasure follows a neurotic businesswoman from New York, who takes her Holocaust survivor father on a journey to Poland to make sense of her family’s past. The comedy was formerly titled Iron Box and is adapted from Lily Brett’s critically acclaimed novel Too Many Men. German filmmaker Heinz previously made And Tomorrow The Entire World, which played in Competition at Venice in 2020.

Bleeker Street announced earlier this month that would release Sasquatch Sunset in the US in 2024. Described as a year in the life of a singular family, Eisenberg – Oscar-nominated for his performance in The Social Network – will reportedly play a hairy Bigfoot, also known as a Sasquatch. Co-star Keough is known for Daisy Jones And The Six and made her directorial debut alongside Gina Gammell on War Pony, which won the 2022 Cannes Camera D’Or.

Berlinale Special

Cuckoo (Ger)* dir Tilman Singer

dir Tilman Singer Dostoevsky (It)* dir. Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo - series

dir. Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo - series Sasquatch Sunset (US) dir. David & Nathan Zellner

(US) dir. David & Nathan Zellner Seven Veils (Can) dir. Atom Egoyan

(Can) dir. Atom Egoyan Spaceman (US)* dir. Johan Renck

dir. Johan Renck Treasure (Ger-Fr)* dir. Julia von Heinz

dir. Julia von Heinz Abiding Nowhere (Tai-US)* dir. Tsai Ming-liang - documentary

Generation Kplus

Fox And Hare Save The Forest (Neth-Bel-Lux)* dir. Mascha Halberstad

dir. Mascha Halberstad The Major Tones (Arg-Sp) dir. Ingrid Pokropek

dir. Ingrid Pokropek Winners (Ger)* dir. Soleen Yusef

Generation 14plus

Who By Fire (Can-Fr)* dir. Philippe Lesage

dir. Philippe Lesage Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story (Fr-Mad-Ger-Maur-S. Afr-Qat) dir. Luck Razanajaona

dir. Luck Razanajaona Elbow (Ger-Turk-Fr)* dir. Aslı Özarslan

Forum Expanded