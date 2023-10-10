Menemsha Films and Kiss Me Kosher producer FireGlory Pictures have postponed the film’s release amid the unfolding Israel-Hamas conflict.

Shirel Peleg’s screwball romantic comedy had been scheduled to open in south Florida on October 13 and in select theatres and on VoD and digital platforms on October 20. The parties plan to release it in spring 2024.

In a joint statement Menemsha and Berlin and LA-based FireGlory said, “We are horrified by the events unfolding in Israel. The details of the horrendous attack on the country – on Shabbat morning, as the joyful period of the High Holidays draws to a close – need not be recounted here. Too many innocent lives have been lost. Too many lives are still at risk as the fighting continues without end currently in sight.”

The statement continued, “In a world where storytelling can either be a weapon of hatred and terror or a tool for spreading love and forging connections, we are steadfastly committed to bringing stories to the world that nurture love and build bridges.

“We strongly believe hatred needs to be countered with humor and love, so it is with extra heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision to postpone the US release of Kiss Me Kosher, a film that is very much a labor and message of love and peace and of bridging unsurmountable gaps for all who collaborated on it. Our decision is influenced by the contextual significance of our film and the current horrendous reality faced by our collaborators in Israel and the tragic unfolding in the region overall.”

Kiss Me Kosher stars Moran Rosenblatt from Israeli thriller series Fauda and follows two generations of Israeli women fall for a German woman and a Palestinian man.

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched attacks on several regions of Israeli on Saturday that have left more than 1,000 dead according to the BBC. Hamas also took more than 150 Israeli hostages into Palestinian territory Gaza Strip, which is currently under siege by Israeli forces.

Retaliatory attacks by Israel on Gaza have left more than 800 dead according to the BBC. On Tuesday the BBC reported that Hamas launched a new rocket attack on southern Israel after warning people to evacuate the city of Ashkelon.