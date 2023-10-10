The upcoming El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) in Egypt has been rescheduled due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The event has been moved to October 27-November 2, from its original dates of October 13-20.

In a statement, festival management said: “In light of the deeply troubling circumstances resulting in the loss of innocent lives, El Gouna Film Festival management has taken the decision to postpone the festival.

“The GFF team remains committed to hosting the festival, using this opportunity to reinforce and amplify our central theme, “Cinema for Humanity.” This theme champions unity and empathy, and we’re dedicated to weaving it throughout all festival activities.”

“We sincerely appreciate your understanding as we navigate these challenging times.”