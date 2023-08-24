Monterrey International Film Festival (ficmonterrey) has appointed Diana Cadavid head of the international industry section and announced the Latin American premiere of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Cannes best screenplay winner Monster for its upcoming 19th edition (September 28-October 4).

Monster was nominated for the Palme d’Or this year and also won the Queer Palm. Sakura Ando and Soya Kurokawa star in the drama about of a mother who searches for answers when her son begins to act strangely.

Festival president, Lorena Villarreal said, “It is with great pleasure that we announce the exclusive Latin American premiere of Monster, an extraordinary film by renowned director Hirokazu Kore-eda. It’s unusual for a film to evoke such profound feelings as this one does. Its influence stays with you, evolving into something exceptionally unique – a genuine treasure. We feel privileged to be the first festival in Mexico and Latin America to premiere it.”

Colombian-Canadian film and new media curator Cadavid currently serves as an international programmer TIFF focusing on Latin America, the Caribbean and southern Europe as well as artistic director of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) and the Cali International Film Festival (FICCALI).

“I am thrilled to join the Monterrey International Film Festival to shape an industry programme that propels the festival to the forefront of the global stage,” said Cadavid. “Our carefully selected masterclasses, panels, and dialogues with industry luminaries will solidify the pivotal role of our festival.”

ficmonterrey has also brought on Los Angeles-based industry veteran Alvar Carretero de la Fuente as head of international PR and talent for the 19th edition.

South Korea is this year’s guest country with the aim of strengthening ties with Mexico.