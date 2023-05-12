The British Film Institute (BFI) has named its roster of speakers taking part in this year’s series of events hosted at the UK Pavilion in Cannes, including talent talks from official selection filmmakers such as How To Have Sex director Molly Manning Walker, The Old Oak producer Rebecca O’Brien and The Settlers producer Emily Morgan, plus industry figures such as the BFI’s Mia Bays and We Are Parable’s Anthony Andrews.

Conversations will explore developing talent, co-production, film financing, the UK’s new tax credits and discussions on how to work with the new BFI National Lottery Filmmaking Fund and the UK Global Screen Fund, how arthouse cinemas are working to attract global audiences and advancing environmental sustainability in film production. All of the events are open to festival and market delegates as well as press attending the festival.

There is also a 20 Years of Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow talk, celebrating 20 years of the pioneering new talent spotlight. Topics for discussion include how to attract UK actors, writers and directors to a project to elevate its international potential, what kinds of scripts and packages an agent will put in front of their client, and what working with UK talent brings to a project, with speakers including Roger Charteris, CEO, The Partnership Group and Bays, director of the BFI National Lottery Filmmaking Fund, a former Screen Star.

Scroll down for the line-up

The BFI is partnering with Diversity In Cannes for an event as part of the Cannes Marché event programme, celebrating Black women filmmakers (Saturday May 20, 10:00). With only one Black woman to have ever qualified for competition at Cannes until this year, this discussion is inviting pioneering Black Women filmmakers to talk through their experiences, achievements and perspectives.

The UK Pavilion, based in the Cannes Marché International Village, also offers a meeting space for delegates and information resources about working with the UK. The BFI’s Certification Unit will also offer one-to-one sessions on qualifying for the UK’s screen tax reliefs, which are currently being remodelled.

The UK Pavilion is supported by the BFI with National Lottery funding, in partnership with the British Council, British Film Commission (BFC), Creative UK, Ffilm Cymru Wales, Film London, Northern Ireland Screen, Screen Scotland, ScreenSkills.

UK Pavilion 2023 industry events:

Thursday May 18

Cannes dos and don’ts - tips for making the most of Cannes

Speakers: Anthony Andrews, We Are Parable; Frédéric Boyer, artistic director, the Tribeca Film Festival and Les Arcs European Film Festival; Maureen Gueunet, global programmer, Mubi; and Christelle Randall, Christelle Randall PR (14:00-15:00).

Friday May 19

The shifting world of cinema and audiences – encouraging audiences back to arthouse cinemas around the world

Speakers: Marlena Gabryszewska, president, Arthouse Cinemas Association, Poland; Allison Gardner, CEO, Glasgow Film, Scotland, UK; Peggy Johnson, executive director, The Loft Cinena, Tucson, Arizona, USA; and Butheina Kazim, Founder, Cinema Akil, Dubai United Arab Emirates. (11:00-12:00)

Meet the UK Global Screen Fund - co-producing with the UK

Speakers: Producers Andrew Baker, Benjamin Domenech and Emily Morgan (14:00-15:00)

Demystifying film finance

Speakers: Samuel Ampah, senior media accountant, Alliotts; Tamara Mariam Dawit, creative producer/strategist, Gobez Media; Leanne Saunders, head of development and production, New Zealand Film Commission; Patrick Schaff, head of strategic development/communications, Hessen Fim Fund, Germany; and Diana C Zollicoffer, producer (16:00-17:00);

Saturday May 20

The UK expenditure credit – how the new system will work

Speaker: Isla MacGillivray, Partner, Saffery Champness (11:00-12:00)

20 Years of Stars of Tomorrow in association with Screen international

Speakers: Roger Charteris, CEO, The Partnership Group, talent and development agency; Anna Griffin, producer, Griffin Pictures, Star of Tomorrow 2018; Emily Morgan, producer, Quiddity Films; Tolu Stedford, producer, Story Compound; and Mia Bays, director, BFI National Lottery Filmmaking Fund (16:00-17:00)

Sunday May 21

Talent Talk: How To Have Sex (Un Certain Regard)

Speakers: Molly Manning Walker, Ivana Mackinnon and Emily Leo (11:00-12.00)

Talent Talk: Wild Summon (In competition)

Speakers: Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Yuli Freed Arieli (14:00-15:00)

Positive practical action for sustainable screen – leading ideas and practicalities of greening film production

Speakers: Melanie Dicks, founder and chief executive Fingerprint Content/founder of Greenshoot; Max Hermans, COO The Green Shot – Belgium; Kiah Simpson, production executive, Swyddog Gweithredol Cynhyrch/Ffilm Cymru Wales; Louise Marie Smith, founder and managing director of Neptune Sustainability/sustainability consultant, Film London; and Roland Teichmann, CEO, Austrian Film Institute (16:00-17:00)

Monday May 22

Talent talk: The Old Oak

Speaker: Rebecca O’Brien (11:00-12:00)

The new BFI National Lottery Filmmaking Fund unpacked

Speakers: Mia Bays, director of the BFI National Lottery Filmmaking Fund, and senior production and production executives Ama Ampadu and Louise Ortega (14:00-15:00)

How to start working in the international film industry in association with the British Council. Labs and networks, how they work and the benefits of participating

Speakers: Reece Cargen, producer, Bombito Productions; Greta Fornari, funds & films coordinator, Torino Film Lab; Seemab Gul, writer-drector; and Tina Trapp, CEO, EAVE (16:00-17:00)