Michael Mann’s Ferrari has secured a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, potentially paving the way for cast to walk the red carpet at the Venice world premiere – but will stars Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz travel to the Lido?

Neon recently acquired North American rights to the drama. The company is not a signatory to Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) and as such was eligible for an interim agreement.

The union has been issuing the agreements to allow independent films to go into or resume production, and to allow cast to fulfil promotional activities. As AMPTP members, studio and streamers features cannot get interim agreements.

It remains to be seen whether Driver, Cruz and a key cast which includes Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell will attend Venice in support of the competition entry.

It recently emerged that Bradley Cooper will not travel to Venice for the world premiere of his Leonard Bernstein film Maestro at Netflix, even though he could attend as the film’s director in light of the Directors Guild Of America’s new three-year contract with AMPTP.

Ferrari takes place in 1957 at a critical juncture in racing driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari’s life as he risks everything in the Mille Miglia 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Neon has set a December 25 Oscar-qualifying release. Ferrari has also been announced as the closing night selection at New York Film Festival on October 13.

STX Entertainment partners are distributing internationally.