Midsommar producer Patrik Andersson, Infinity Pool SFX artist Dan Martin and All Quiet On The Western Front sound editor/designer Frank Kruse are among the first wave of contributors to the inaugural UK Next Wave Genre Lab.

The Lab is run by UK sales firm Film Constellation, French production and consultancy company Tatino Films and development and packaging event Maskoon Fantastic Lab.

Hoard producer Andy Starke, Pelican Blood producer Verena Grafe-Hoft and Piggy filmmaker Carlota Pereda are also among the group of international contributors, mentors and tutors, with further participants to be announced soon.

The Lab will be led by financial and administrative directors Fabien Westerhoff, Danka Krasnohorska and Edward Parodi for Film Constellation, artistic director Matthieu Darras for Tatino Films, and executive director Myriam Sassine and co-heads of study Everim Ersoy and Antoine Waked for Maskoon Fantastic Lab.

Submissions for the programme will open on June 17, 2024 and close on July 19.

The Lab is for UK-based writers and directors developing their first, second or third feature, with an emphasis on genre films including horror, thriller, science-fiction and action projects.

The programme includes a filmmaker workshop in Cardiff as well as tailor-made residencies, offering the opportunity to forge international partnerships.

This Cannes Film Constellation launched sales on UK supernatural horror Black Cab starring Nick Frost in collaboration with AMC/Shudder, and has the world premiere of Emma Benestan’s French revenge thriller Animale closing Critics’ Week.

The Lab was one of the first recipients of the BFI’s National Lottery Creative Challenge fund, aiming to decentralise project development and support across 2023 to 2026.