Mike Leigh is one of four new honorary awardees for the 2024 Toronto film festival.

UK filmmaker Leigh will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award, a prize previously given to filmmakers including Spike Lee, Sam Mendes, Denis Villeneuve, Chloe Zhao and Taika Waititi.

Leigh’s 23rd film Hard Truths will have its world premiere in the Special Presentations programme at the festival – the eighth time he has screened a film in Toronto Official Selection.

Canadian filmmaker Durga Chew-Bose will receive the TIFF Emerging Talent Award. The Montreal-based filmmaker will present her debut feature Bonjour Tristesse, adapted from Francoise Sagan’s 1954 novel of the same name, in the Discovery programme.

French songwriting and composing duo Camille Dalmais and Clement Ducol will receive the TIFF Artisan Award, for composing the soundtrack to Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez. The film debuted in Competition at Cannes, and will play as a Special Presentation at Toronto.

The awards will be presented as part of the sixth TIFF Tribute Awards, a fundraising event that raises money for the festival’s Every Story Fund championing diversity, equity and inclusion in film. Previously announced awardees at the event include Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett and David Cronenberg.

Toronto takes places from September 5-15.