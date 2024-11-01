Milla Jovovich is preparing to do battle with zombies again and will star with Betty Gabriel in Twilight Of The Dead, which Brad Anderson will direct and Roundtable Entertainment is producing in collaboration with the Romero estate. Fortitude International is kicking off sales at AFM.

Jovovich is the star of the Resident Evil franchise, and has also led films like Fifth Element and Monster Hunter. Gabriel’s credits include Get Out, while Anderson has directed films like Beirut, The Machinist and Transsiberian.

Twilight Of The Dead is scheduled to begin production in March 2025 and marks the culmination of Romero’s iconic “Dead” universe that began with Night of the Living Dead in 1968 and included Dawn Of The Dead in 1978 and Day Of The Dead in 1985.

Romero and Paolo Zelati wrote the treatment, while Joe Knetter, Zelati and Robert Lucas wrote the screenplay.

“I see this film in the same way as successful post-apocalyptic thrillers such as I Am Legend, A Quiet Place, The Road, and The Last Of Us — genre stories that are as emotional as they are intense,” said Anderson. “When I first read Twilight Of The Dead I teared up at the end. Which is weird for a film of this type. But it has that kind of pull, that combo of horror and heartbreak that I love.”

John Baldecchi and Sarah Donnelly are producing for Roundtable Entertainment with executive producers Dominic Ianno, Alex Dundas, Jason Resnick, Stephanie Caleb, and Fortitude’s Nadine De Barros.

“It is with great pleasure to work with my partners at Roundtable to finally get the last of George A Romero’s the Dead canon out to the fans,” said Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, wife of the late Romero and founder of the George A. Romero Foundation. “It’s what the fans have longed for and with Brad Anderson at the helm it will be sensational.”

Desrocher-Romero, Bob Yari, Zelati, and co-financier Caliwood Pictures’ R. Wesley Sierk and Jina Panebianco are also producing.