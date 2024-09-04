More than 80 major companies spanning buyers and distributors are set to take part in the inaugural Mip London.

Mip London takes place from 23-27 February at the Savoy Hotel and IET London conference centre in London’s West End.

Buyers from numerous global companies set to attend Mip London include ITV, Netflix, Sky, CBC, AMC Networks International, Canal+, National Geographic, The Walt Disney Company, ZDF, France Televisions and Nine Network Australia.

Elsewhere, RX has signed up myriad distribution companies to participate in meetings, screenings and summits at Mip London. These include Armoza Formats, Beta Film, FilmRise, Global Agency, PBS Distribution and Fox Entertainment Global.

The FAST & Global Summit, which used to be a fixture of now-defunct Mip TV, will bring delegates update talks and roundtables from key players while Fresh TV will reveal the most innovative new content from around the world, delivered by The Wit, which tracks TV premieres.

Also confirmed are the Mip Doc Pitch and the Mip Doc co-production summit exploring commercial models for partnerships in the factual genre.

“More people coming to London means more business done in what has become the must-attend content week in February,” said director of Mip London, Lucy Smith.

“Whether you are a company already hosting a screening event, planning to visit for the first time, or simply there to see more people, with this new Mip market our aim is to be complementary to existing events by providing additional opportunities to meet, showcase or discover content across the week.

“Plans for our centrally located hub and programme are really taking shape and we are hugely encouraged by Mip London’s early momentum.”

The launch of Mip London follows the closure of Cannes-based MipTV, which had its final edition earlier this year. Mip London’s emergence is aimed at consolidating a busy events calendar at the start of the year, which has seen the emergence of the London TV Screenings as a fixture in the international market, since it was formalised by All3Media International, Banijay, Fremantle, ITV Studios and then eOne in 2021. The event welcomes around 1,000 buyers to the capital in late February and early March.