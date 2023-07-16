Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One claimed top spot in the North American charts with a franchise-best estimated $80m five-day launch despite falling short of expectations.

The spy thriller, which dominated the global chart on an estimated $235m global bow, had been forecast to open in North American on around $90m. Nonetheless it is a strong start as Tom Cruise returns to action following last summer’s box office sensation Top Gun: Maverick.

Steven Spielberg famously told Cruise earlier this year that he had “saved Hollywood’s ass” with Maverick and the old magic is required again this year. As of Friday Comscore reported year-to-date box office trailed 2019 at the same stage by 21.1% on $4.9bn compared to $6.2bn. The year’s summer box office to date lags 18.7% and some $500m behind 2019 and has generated $2.19bn compared to $2.69bn.

After multiple production delays in its history Dead Reckoning, Part One finally arrived, kicking off with $7m in Tuesday previews. It earned $56.2m over the Friday to Sunday portion. The five-day result as it stands beat Mission: Impossible II’s unadjusted $78.8m five-day launch in 2000, although Mission: Impossible – Fallout from 2018 still holds the best three-day launch on an unadjusted $61.2m.

Dead Reckoning, Part One drew a 60% male audience while 55% were aged over 35, claiming the lion’s share by age demographic.

The tentpole reportedly cost $300m and earned an A CinemaScore rating. According to Paramount executives it over-indexed in the west and northeast regions of the US and under-indexed in the Midwest, south central, and southeast regions. Canada produced an impressive market share of 10.7% (8.9% overall).

Next week sees the arrive of Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile Angel Studios’ drama Sound Of Freedom continued its extraordinary run as it climbed one slot to number two and added $27m for $85.5m in the second weekend. Jim Caviezel stars in the true story about a former government agent who rescues children trapped in a sex trafficking ring.

Insidious: The Red Door fell 60.6% and two places to number three in its second weekend through Sony’s Screen Gems as it brought in a further $13m for a $58.1m running total. 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2 is the franchise leader on an unadjusted $83.6m final gross.

Rounding out the top five are Disney/Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny on $12m for $145.4m after three sessions, and Disney/Pixar’s Elemental on $8.7m for $125.3m after five.

Sony’s faith-based The Miracle Club arrived at number 14 on $679,976 from 68 sites while Searchlight Pictures’ Sundance pick-up Theater Camp opened at number 17 on $270,000 from six for a mighty $45,000 per-screen average and will expand into 600-800 sites by August.

Asteroid City ranks eleventh on $26.3m after five weekend through Focus Features.