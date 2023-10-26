UK sales outfit Mister Smith Entertainment is launching international sales at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM, October 31-November 5), with CAA Media Finance overseeing US sales, on the contemporary romantic comedy adaptation of German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s hit 1774 novel, Young Werther.

A first-look image featuring Alison Pill and Douglas Booth has also been unveiled.

They are joined in the starry cast by Patrick J. Adams and Iris Apatow, with Canadian filmmaker José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço making his feature debut as director. He also penned the screenplay.

Young Werther completed production in Toronto prior to the commencement of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The feature unravels as Werther – played by Booth – falls for a woman already committed in a relationship. The three become awkward best friends, navigating the complexities of lust, affinity, and semi-requited love.

Matt Code, Julie Strifler and Natalie Urquhart are producing for Canada’s Wildling Pictures. Juno producer Mason Novick serves as an executive producer on the film. Young Werther was produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates, in association with Ashland Hill Media Finance, and with Canadian distributor levelFILM attached.

The filmmaker’s previous credits include shorts Romance Language and Hollow Bones.

Mister Smith’s vice president, international sales and distribution, Shane Kelly, commented: “José’s debut film is an utterly charming and modern adaptation of Goethe’s classic tale of unrequited love which stole hearts across the world (even Napoleon carried a copy with him into battle), and marks the arrival of a new directorial voice with a vibrant and witty style.

”Douglas and Alison’s chemistry is sure to capture the hearts of buyers and audiences, and we are hugely excited to show a sneak peek at the AFM.”