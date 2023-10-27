UK sales outfit Mister Smith Entertainment has hired Great Point Media’s Augusta ‘Goose’ Charlton as director, international sales and acquisitions.

Charlton was an associate director in their investments team, responsible for sourcing and structuring film and TV production finance opportunities in the UK and international markets. Prior to that, she was a sales executive at Great Point Media representing them at international markets, working across titles including Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper and Georgia Oakley’s Blue Jean.

Charlton started her entertainment career in development and production working for the likes of CrossDay Productions and BBC Studios.

She replaces former Mister Smith sales executive Antone Saliba, who left to pursue a new venture. Charlton’s first sales market will be the upcoming AFM, where the team will launch a slate of titles including Potsy Ponciroli’s Greedy People, starring Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Himesh Patel, Tim Blake Nelson and Uzo Aduba, plus José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço’s Young Werther, headlined by Douglas Booth, Alison Pill, Patrick J. Adams, and Iris Apatow.

“We are thrilled to have Augusta joining our team. She brings with her a wide breadth of experience across multiple disciplines within the industry, as well as her passion for superlative storytelling that connects with audiences,” said Mister Smith founder and CEO, David Garrett.

Charlton added: ”I have long admired their carefully curated slate that features a wealth of incredibly talented filmmakers across diverse genres. I look forward to bringing future projects to market alongside a brilliant team.”