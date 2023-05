Mister Smith Entertainment has unveiled a first look at Nell Fisher and Elijah Wood as a daughter and father in Bookworm.

It is directed by Come To Daddy filmmaker Ant Timpson, and currently in production in Canterbury, New Zealand.

Bookworm tells the story of a 12-year-old whose life is turned upside down when her estranged, washed-up American magician father, comes to look after her. It’s produced through Firefly Films and Nowhere.